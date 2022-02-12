$3.71 EPS Expected for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.94. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $15.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $15.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $17.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,537 shares of company stock worth $1,765,465. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.95. The stock had a trading volume of 806,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.15.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.