$3.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.00 and the lowest is $3.08. Moody’s posted earnings per share of $4.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.04 to $13.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.46 to $14.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.82.

Shares of MCO opened at $332.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $272.60 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Moody’s by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after acquiring an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after purchasing an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

