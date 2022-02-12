$3.38 Million in Sales Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post sales of $3.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 million to $13.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.27 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KALA shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,719,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 402,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,902 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 179,944 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

