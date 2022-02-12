2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 163025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

In related news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,949,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,194 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,834,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,725,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,646,000 after buying an additional 288,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,811,000 after buying an additional 139,945 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $680.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

2U Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

