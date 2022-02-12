$29.45 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce $29.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $28.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $138.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.20 million to $140.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $169.10 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INBK. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.03. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

