28,892 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of GXO opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

