$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report sales of $26.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.28 million and the highest is $26.73 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $101.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.73 million to $101.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $146.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 4,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $254,173.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $167,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,191. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after acquiring an additional 999,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,819,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Outset Medical by 55.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 813,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $92,901,000.

Shares of Outset Medical stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

