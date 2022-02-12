252,835 Shares in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,100,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAM opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.94. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

