252,424 Shares in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 252,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DTM. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

NYSE DTM opened at $53.15 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

