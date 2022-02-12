23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at 4.97, but opened at 4.73. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 23andMe shares last traded at 4.86, with a volume of 42,418 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth $50,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is 6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is 8.12.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.16 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 54.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

23andMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

