2,390 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFAM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $131.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.85 and a 200-day moving average of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 144.10 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $113.41 and a one year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

