$23.61 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post $23.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.84 billion to $24.50 billion. FedEx reported sales of $21.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $92.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.73 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $96.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.84 billion to $99.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $8.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.21. 4,680,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.78. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in FedEx by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

