22,028 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Semtech by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Semtech by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Semtech by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 89,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Semtech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,077,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Semtech by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,959. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.57.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

