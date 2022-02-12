$20.02 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce sales of $20.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.10 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $15.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $84.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.81.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.34 and a 200 day moving average of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $271.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

