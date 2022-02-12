$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $13.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total value of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716 over the last ninety days. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $112,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $20.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $638.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,111,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,409. The firm has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $625.25 and a 200-day moving average of $622.51.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

