17,900 Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDXS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Codexis by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Codexis by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 265,885 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Codexis by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

CDXS opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

