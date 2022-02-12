168,293 Shares in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Purchased by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,000. Berkeley Lights makes up about 0.7% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Luminus Management LLC owned 0.25% of Berkeley Lights at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 105.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 32.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $510.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.52. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.