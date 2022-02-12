$168.16 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to post $168.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.31 million and the lowest is $168.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $169.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $693.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $691.00 million to $696.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $748.96 million, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $759.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after acquiring an additional 163,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 130,889 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth about $5,883,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,784. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $42.84 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

