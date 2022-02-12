150,000 Shares in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,469,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,973,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 386,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 109,283 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAO stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.13.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

