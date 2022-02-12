13,217 Shares in Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) Acquired by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il purchased a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Works II Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $21,410,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Works II Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $19,641,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $19,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Works II Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Good Works II Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Good Works II Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Good Works II Acquisition Corp. is based in United States.

