1,317 Shares in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 621.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $321.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.77, a PEG ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.16 and its 200 day moving average is $368.65. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

