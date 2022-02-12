$131.07 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report sales of $131.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.10 million. First Merchants posted sales of $124.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year sales of $573.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.80 million to $593.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $633.83 million, with estimates ranging from $582.50 million to $663.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRME. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

First Merchants stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $50.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock worth $1,504 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Merchants by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 10.4% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 63,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.