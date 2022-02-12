1,174,974 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,084,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.