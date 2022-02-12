11,600 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.24.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

