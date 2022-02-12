1,150,000 Shares in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,420,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 5.33% of CleanTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLAQ. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $108,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,811,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,374,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $10,159,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth $14,941,000. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

CLAQ opened at $10.00 on Friday. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

About CleanTech Acquisition

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

