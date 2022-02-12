$109.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will report sales of $109.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.16 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $116.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $405.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $420.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRWD shares. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 156,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 476,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 221,371 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,443. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

