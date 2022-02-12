1,029 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $256.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $223.18 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

