100,000 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Purchased by Luminus Management LLC

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

