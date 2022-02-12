-$10.54 EPS Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($10.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($13.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($8.60). Nabors Industries posted earnings per share of ($20.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($32.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($39.05) to ($27.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($21.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($23.13) to ($20.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($23.82) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.39. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $133.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.14.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.