$1.80 EPS Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Polaris reported earnings per share of $2.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $10.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.11 to $10.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

PII stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.62. The company had a trading volume of 632,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 513,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,483,000 after acquiring an additional 24,221 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

