$1.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

In other news, Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Craig Brown bought 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $1,017,828.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8,355.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 40.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.47. 210,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,819. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

