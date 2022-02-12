$1.27 EPS Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. SAP reported earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of SAP opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. SAP has a 1 year low of $119.04 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,749,000 after buying an additional 59,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 21.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SAP by 19.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

