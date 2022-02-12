$1.20 EPS Expected for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Martin Marietta Materials posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $14.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.64 to $15.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $19.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.70.

MLM stock opened at $379.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $312.42 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.52.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

