$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,420%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intrepid Potash.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

IPI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 297,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,897. The company has a market cap of $615.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $52.91.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

