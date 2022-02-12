$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.18. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,044. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.