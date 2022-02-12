$1.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.18. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bausch Health Companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,044. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.