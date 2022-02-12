$0.89 EPS Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $0.04. MercadoLibre reported earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $10.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,887.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,091.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,149.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,471.57. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $957.60 and a 1 year high of $2,006.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 686.22 and a beta of 1.54.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

