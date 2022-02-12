$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. Smith & Wesson Brands reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $230.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 98.57% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

SWBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. 484,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,798. The company has a market cap of $843.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,784.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 28.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,221,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

