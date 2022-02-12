$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.60. Amphenol posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,742,399,000 after buying an additional 95,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after buying an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after buying an additional 662,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after buying an additional 336,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after buying an additional 315,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

APH stock traded down $2.42 on Monday, hitting $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,241,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,069. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.