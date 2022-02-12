-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. OrthoPediatrics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrthoPediatrics.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIDS shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.42 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 319.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 291,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.05 million, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.93. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

