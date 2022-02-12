$0.12 EPS Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. El Pollo Loco reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after buying an additional 1,662,636 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 244,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 471,517 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter worth $8,058,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in El Pollo Loco by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 129,137 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOCO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. 184,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

