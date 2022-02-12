$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Certara also reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $26.65. 622,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,994. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,117,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $241,419,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,356,859 shares of company stock worth $278,085,073 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Certara in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

