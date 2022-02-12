$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Joint reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JYNT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 246,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 245,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 196,735 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 258,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 91,447 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.47. 91,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. Joint has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.