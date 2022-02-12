$0.04 EPS Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Identiv posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $119,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Identiv by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 134,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.68. 103,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,971. Identiv has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.24.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.