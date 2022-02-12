-$0.04 EPS Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.09). Construction Partners also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Construction Partners.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.
ROAD traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 335,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,473. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Construction Partners by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Construction Partners Company Profile
Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.
