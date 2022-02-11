Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Zuora alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $75,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora during the first quarter worth $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zuora by 349.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.47. 806,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,123. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.