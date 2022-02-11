ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and $144,975.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0663 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00045122 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.00 or 0.06858624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,485.99 or 0.99895637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051111 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006187 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 106,062,534 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

