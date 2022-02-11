Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.40-6.80 EPS.

ZBH traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $118.77. 2,445,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,403. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.96.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

