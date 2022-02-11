Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $140.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target decreased by Loop Capital from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.96.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.45.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

