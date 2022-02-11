Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.96.

ZBH stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.45. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 24.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

