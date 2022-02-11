Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Zendesk updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 219,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $159.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.47.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. lowered their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $4,286,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 157,584 shares of company stock worth $15,759,358 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.