Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Zendesk updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.85. The stock had a trading volume of 219,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $87.90 and a 1 year high of $159.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.47.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. lowered their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.30.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.
